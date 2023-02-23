International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/finland-to-buy-39mln-worth-of-anti-tank-missiles-from-swedens-saab-1107735725.html
Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab
Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab
Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola has authorized the procurement of NLAW anti-tank missile systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab for 37 million euros ($39 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-02-23T10:57+0000
2023-02-23T10:57+0000
military
finland
sweden
saab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092364670_0:67:1281:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0329abe913034b396e860757866b9eed.jpg
"Minister of Defence Mikko Savola has approved the Defence Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million." The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment. Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.
https://sputniknews.com/20230207/finland-ready-to-join-nato-without-sweden-sources-claim-1107029911.html
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092364670_70:0:1209:854_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0c355983db48d62575edab28d9277e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, sweden, saab, nlaw, anti-tank missiles
finland, sweden, saab, nlaw, anti-tank missiles

Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab

10:57 GMT 23.02.2023
CC0 / / NLAW
NLAW - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola has authorized the procurement of NLAW anti-tank missile systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab for 37 million euros ($39 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Minister of Defence Mikko Savola has approved the Defence Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million."
The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment.
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
World
Finland Ready to Join NATO Without Sweden, Sources Claim
7 February, 09:22 GMT
Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала