Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab

Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola has authorized the procurement of NLAW anti-tank missile systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab for 37 million euros ($39 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Minister of Defence Mikko Savola has approved the Defence Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million." The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment. Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.

