https://sputniknews.com/20230223/finland-to-buy-39mln-worth-of-anti-tank-missiles-from-swedens-saab-1107735725.html
Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab
Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab
Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola has authorized the procurement of NLAW anti-tank missile systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab for 37 million euros ($39 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-02-23T10:57+0000
2023-02-23T10:57+0000
2023-02-23T10:57+0000
military
finland
sweden
saab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092364670_0:67:1281:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0329abe913034b396e860757866b9eed.jpg
"Minister of Defence Mikko Savola has approved the Defence Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million." The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment. Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.
https://sputniknews.com/20230207/finland-ready-to-join-nato-without-sweden-sources-claim-1107029911.html
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092364670_70:0:1209:854_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0c355983db48d62575edab28d9277e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
finland, sweden, saab, nlaw, anti-tank missiles
finland, sweden, saab, nlaw, anti-tank missiles
Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola has authorized the procurement of NLAW anti-tank missile systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab for 37 million euros ($39 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Minister of Defence Mikko Savola has approved the Defence Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million."
The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment.
Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.