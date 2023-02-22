International
President Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops
President Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops
The celebration is meant to support Russian troops amid the special military operation, and reports previously suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would deliver a speech at the event.
Sputnik is live from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where President Vladimir Putin is giving a speech at a holiday concert, dedicated to Russian servicemen.This festive event comes one day after Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, where the Russian leader thanked the country’s service members and reiterated Moscow’s stance on fulfilling the goals of the special military operation, and protecting Russian sovereignty and traditions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops

13:07 GMT 22.02.2023
The event is being held ahead of Defender of the Fatherland Day, and features patriotic performers, veterans of the special military operation and other guests.
Sputnik is live from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where President Vladimir Putin is giving a speech at a holiday concert, dedicated to Russian servicemen.
This festive event comes one day after Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, where the Russian leader thanked the country’s service members and reiterated Moscow’s stance on fulfilling the goals of the special military operation, and protecting Russian sovereignty and traditions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
