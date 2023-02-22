https://sputniknews.com/20230222/putin-delivers-speech-at-holiday-rally-in-moscow-celebrating-russian-troops-1107701146.html

President Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops

President Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops

The celebration is meant to support Russian troops amid the special military operation, and reports previously suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would deliver a speech at the event.

2023-02-22T13:07+0000

2023-02-22T13:07+0000

2023-02-22T13:07+0000

russia

russia

luzhniki stadium

concert

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098004485_0:93:3229:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_248374278d3d35e7612b7a12c8358418.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where President Vladimir Putin is giving a speech at a holiday concert, dedicated to Russian servicemen.This festive event comes one day after Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, where the Russian leader thanked the country’s service members and reiterated Moscow’s stance on fulfilling the goals of the special military operation, and protecting Russian sovereignty and traditions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops Putin Delivers Speech at Holiday Rally in Moscow Celebrating Russian Troops 2023-02-22T13:07+0000 true PT7M28S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

luzhniki stadium concert, moscow military concert, putin at concert, putin rally in moscow