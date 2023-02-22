https://sputniknews.com/20230222/gross-internet-scoffs-as-starbucks-rolls-out-olive-oil-infused-coffee-drinks-in-italy-1107689382.html

Starbucks coffee chain is launching olive oil-Infused coffee beverages in Italy.

Italians starting the morning with a shot of espresso are in for a bit of a shock, as the American Starbucks chain is debuting an array of new, olive oil-infused beverages this week in Italy.The "Oleato," gearing up to hit the country's coffee scene, will include: an oat-milk latte, an Oleato ice shaken espresso with oat milk, hazelnut flavor and olive oil, and Iced Shaken Espresso beverage infused with Partanna’s olive oil. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will offer visitors five Oleato beverages: Caffè Latte, Iced Cortado, Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed and Golden Foam Espresso Martini.What the chain intends to offer the Italian public, highly protective of their coffee-drinking traditions, is "velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture," the company said in a statement.The novel, "coffee meets olive oil" approach has been touted by Brady Brewer, Starbucks’ chief marketing officer, as "one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades.” Howard Schultz, currently Starbucks’ interim CEO, insisted the tweak to the menu is "the most significant, transformative thing we’ve done in decades.” Schultz, incidentally, is to be credited for this launch, after he visited olive oil producer Tommaso Asaro, chairman of United Olive Oil, through which Starbucks is sourcing its olive oil now, back in 2022. At the time, he was familiarized with the custom, supposedly highly beneficial, of consuming a tablespoon of olive oil daily. Schultz speculated whether this practice could be combined with the daily coffee ritual.One can only wonder whether the launch will manage to win the hearts of Italians, who back in 2018 had demanded a boycott of Starbucks when it first announced it would venture into the country. At the time, Schultz went on record as humbly saying: "We are not coming to teach Italians how to make coffee. We're coming here with humility and respect, to show what we've learned."The Oleato brand will also be coming to Southern California, the US, in spring, and hitting markets in the UK, Middle East and Japan sometime this year.The announced olive oil-infused coffee drink sparked a less than enthusiastic response on the internet. Some users were brief, curtly responding with "No", "Ew", and "Why?"Others had more to say, either lambasting the chain, which already had high-calorie beverages, for adding still more, or "gagging" as they wondered what it might taste like. A majority of those commenting on the launch on the internet were highly sceptical of the chances that the oil-infused drinks would find fans in Italy.

