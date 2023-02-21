https://sputniknews.com/20230221/us-stock-drops-nearly-700-points-as-dow-jones-hits-its-worst-downturn-since-january-1107680030.html

US Stocks Drop More Than 700 Points as Dow Jones Hits Its Worst Downturn Since January

US stocks took a sharp nosedive on Tuesday, further rattling Wall Street investors amid growing concerns about the strength of the American consumer.

US stocks took a sharp nosedive on Tuesday, rattling Wall Street investors amid growing concerns about the strength of the American consumer.The Dow Industrial Average (DJIA), which is used to measure the overall performance of the stock market, closed Tuesday's trading session 696.31 points in red territory. The S&P 500 fell by 2.0% to 81.72 points, with the Nasdaq Composite plummeting by 2.3% to 294.97 points.The indices' closing figures marked their worst downturn since December 15. The worst-performing Dow member on Tuesday was big box store Home Depot.The latest grim forecasts on Wall Street suggest the Federal Reserve isn’t done hiking interest rates, in what they view as an effort to cool inflation. However, Chris Hussey, a managing director with Goldman Sachs, explains the economy isn’t necessarily doomed even as interest rates may grow.“Back in the fall, the concern was that too-high rates are going to induce a US recession. But today, the concern has been flipped on its head: too strong growth is going to keep rates high,” Hussey explained in a Tuesday note.Goldman Sachs also revealed an optimistic outlook for what the economy can expect from rate hikes in the future, noting that the worst of the interest rate increases are “largely behind us.”The latest comes as the Federal Reserve is set to release the details of their Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 meetings. At those meetings, the central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points and noted it expects “ongoing” increases. The minutes are slated for release on Wednesday at 2 p.m.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

