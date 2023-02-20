https://sputniknews.com/20230220/sunak-faces-100-strong-backbench-rebellion-over-ni-protocol-deal-1107613829.html

Sunak Faces 100-Strong Backbench Rebellion Over NI Protocol Deal

Sunak Faces 100-Strong Backbench Rebellion Over NI Protocol Deal

Border checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland have sparked unrest among unionist communities — but Republicans insist they are needed to honor the Good Friday Agreement.

2023-02-20T12:18+0000

2023-02-20T12:18+0000

2023-02-20T12:18+0000

rishi sunak

uk

great britain

britain

northern ireland protocol

northern ireland

brexit

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083413916_0:0:2839:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_87e0e71a86bce9fb1920b8e13a96bb3c.jpg

The British prime minister faces a major rebellion by Brexiteer MPs over his deal with the European Union (EU) on the Northern Ireland protocol.Rishi Sunak was said to be close to reaching agreement with Dublin and Irish republican party Sinn Fein on Monday on the annexe to the UK withdrawal agreement which has kept the exclave in the EU's single market.That has meant customs checks and even bans on goods transported from the UK mainland, prompting unrest among the loyalist community.But former international trade minister James Duddridge warned that any deal which maintained European Court of Justice jurisdiction would be opposed not just by main unionist party the DUP but also by more than a hundred of his fellow backbenchers. Over the weekend, a source close to Sunak's old boss Boris Johnson said the former PM, who led the Tories to a landslide victory in the 2019 snap general election on the promise to "get Brexit done," said he was against dropping legislation to alter the customs arrangements using the Article 16 clause written into the protocol. Brussels has claimed the bill is "illegal and unrealistic.""His general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill," the source said.Fellow backbencher Simon Clarke, who briefly served as levelling-up secretary under Sunak's short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, backed Johnson's call to keep the protocol bill in play.Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt told media on Monday that Johnson's intervention was not "completely unhelpful."Republican parties and the Irish Fiana Fail-Fine Gael coalition government insist that the protocol is necessary to allow goods to move unchecked across the land border between Northern Ireland and the republic — insisting that a 'hard border' between the two would break the Belfast peace agreement, which was signed in 1998 and entered into force in 1999.

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/uk-pm-sunak-arrives-in-belfast-amid-speculation-ni-protocol-deal-could-be-clinched-in-march-1107527750.html

great britain

britain

northern ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

northern ireland protocol, european union ,to honor the good friday agreement, rishi sunak faces 100-strong backbench rebellion, rebellion over northern ireland protocol deal, rishi sunak faces rebellion over northern ireland protocol deal,