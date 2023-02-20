https://sputniknews.com/20230220/prince-harrys-legal-battle-over-police-protection-in-uk-now-costs-british-taxpayers-over-300000-1107607648.html
Prince Harry’s Legal Battle Over Police Protection in UK Now Costs British Taxpayers Over $300,000
Prince Harry’s Legal Battle Over Police Protection in UK Now Costs British Taxpayers Over $300,000
The Metropolitan Police Service, which protects members of the Royal Family around the world, stopped providing security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after they stepped down from all royal duties in 2021.
Prince Harry's ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over his police protection in the UK has already cost British taxpayers £296,882 ($357,502), according to Freedom of Information Act figures obtained by local media.
The sum includes £199,978 ($240,682) on legal department costs, £93,268 ($112,252) on general counsel and £660 ($794) for court fees.
A UK newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying that the Duke of Sussex "claims not to want taxpayers to foot the bill for his guards — but they are being made to pay hundreds of thousands for his court case."
Former Scotland Yard commander John O’Connor, for his part, told the newspaper that “to expect protection provided by the state is arrogant and irrational.”
"It is only vanity anyway. He only wants protection because he thinks his importance is downgraded without it. The taxpayer should not have to pay a single penny towards this case," he argued.
No 10 in turn said it would "not be appropriate" to comment on proceedings.
Prince Harry instigated a lawsuit over the Home Office's reluctance to provide police protection to him in Britain in autumn 2021.
Having stepped down from their royal duties in February 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in California, are no longer protected by the Metropolitan Police Service. Still, Prince Harry was accompanied by UK police when he arrived in Britain last April to attend Prince Philip's funeral
in April 2021, but when he returned for the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace with his brother William, he had to pay for his security on his own.