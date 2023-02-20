https://sputniknews.com/20230220/opposition-rally-in-jerusalem-against-judicial-reform--1107605245.html
Opposition Rally in Jerusalem against Judicial Reform
Opposition Rally in Jerusalem against Judicial Reform
Israel is rattled by political protests since the first decade of January, when country`s Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and its planned judicial reform.The opposition believes that Netanyahu's policies undermine democracy and judicial system of Israel. Some protesters even dub his planned reforms as coup attempt. The government claims that the reforms will balance the different branches of power by giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges. Also the reform grants the Knesset- the Israeli parliament – with power to override the court`s ruling with and absolute majority.The controversial judicial reform bills will reach the Knesset plenum on Monday, February 20.
Opposition Rally in Jerusalem against Judicial Reform
Israel is rattled by political protests since the first decade of January, when country`s Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court.
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its planned judicial reform.
The opposition believes that Netanyahu’s policies undermine democracy and judicial system of Israel. Some protesters even dub his planned reforms as coup attempt. The government claims that the reforms will balance the different branches of power by giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges. Also the reform grants the Knesset- the Israeli parliament – with power to override the court`s ruling with and absolute majority.
The controversial judicial reform bills will reach the Knesset plenum on Monday, February 20.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!