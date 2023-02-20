https://sputniknews.com/20230220/luxury-object-ancient-flush-toilet-over-2000-years-old-discovered-in-china-1107603172.html

'Luxury Object': Ancient Flush Toilet, Over 2,000 Years Old, Discovered in China

'Luxury Object': Ancient Flush Toilet, Over 2,000 Years Old, Discovered in China

It took scientists months to put broken parts of the toilet together before releasing details related to the discovery that was made last year.

2023-02-20T06:00+0000

2023-02-20T06:00+0000

2023-02-20T06:00+0000

science & tech

china

archaeology

artefacts

discovery

toilet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107603002_0:92:923:611_1920x0_80_0_0_08d71c09b2f7a00f27bfed1122e4b595.png

An ancient flush toilet that was unearthed by Chinese archeologists this past summer is most likely one of the oldest ever discovered, local media reported.The broken parts of the artefact, estimated to be between 2,200 and 2,400 years old, were discovered by researchers from the Institute of Archaeology at the China Academy of Social Sciences as they excavated at the Yueyang archaeological site in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.The parts, which included a toilet bowl and a pipe, date back to the so-called Warring States Period at the beginning of the Han Dynasty.Liu explained that in ancient times, a flush toilet was believed to be a "luxury object" that was only used by very high-ranking members of society.According to him, the scientists spent months trying to put the broken fixture together before they revealed details regarding the discovery. They suggested that the toilet bowl was apparently placed indoors, with the pipe leading to an outdoor pit, while servants probably poured water into the toilet every time it was used.Before the Yueyang artefact was discovered, the first manual flush toilet was thought to have been invented by English courtier John Harington for Queen Elizabeth I in 1596.

https://sputniknews.com/20221109/it-is-a-very-human-text-archeologist-discover-oldest-sentence-written-in-ancient-alphabet-1103955335.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

chinese sceintists, broken part of ancient flush toilet, discovery of on the oldest flush toilets