https://sputniknews.com/20230220/just-in---crews-battling-fire-after-explosion-at-oakwood-village-metal-factory-in-ohio-1107643187.html
JUST IN - Crews Battling Fire After Explosion at Oakwood Village Metal Factory in Ohio
JUST IN - Crews Battling Fire After Explosion at Oakwood Village Metal Factory in Ohio
Firefighters are battling a major blaze at an Oakwood Village metal factory near the city of Bedford in the US state of Ohio on Monday afternoon after an explosion, media reported.
2023-02-20T22:13+0000
2023-02-20T22:13+0000
2023-02-20T22:19+0000
ohio
ohio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
According to the FOX 8 broadcaster, eyewitnesses reported hearing a big "boom" and seeing an explosion shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). Firefighters were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road to I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys. Images from the broadcaster's helicopter showed the blaze and a large plume of smoke coming from the plant. As of 4:23 p.m. local time, the fire was largely extinguished at the site, according to the News 5 broadcaster. Two explosions hit the plant, eyewitnesses told the broadcaster, with the second one occurring at around 2:30 p.m. local time. It is still unknown what caused the explosions. Hospital officials told FOX 8 that multiple people were brought to MetroHealth Medical Center. The exact number of injured or their condition is yet unknown.Videos of the horrifying explosion were shared to Twitter.
ohio
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ohio, fire, oakwood village metal factory fire, bedford
ohio, fire, oakwood village metal factory fire, bedford
JUST IN - Crews Battling Fire After Explosion at Oakwood Village Metal Factory in Ohio
22:13 GMT 20.02.2023 (Updated: 22:19 GMT 20.02.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Firefighters are battling a major blaze at an Oakwood Village metal factory near the city of Bedford in the US state of Ohio on Monday afternoon after an explosion, media reported.
According to the FOX 8 broadcaster, eyewitnesses reported hearing a big "boom" and seeing an explosion shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). Firefighters were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road to I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys. Images from the broadcaster's helicopter showed the blaze and a large plume of smoke coming from the plant.
As of 4:23 p.m. local time, the fire was largely extinguished at the site, according to the News 5 broadcaster. Two explosions hit the plant, eyewitnesses told the broadcaster, with the second one occurring at around 2:30 p.m. local time.
It is still unknown what caused the explosions.
Hospital officials told FOX 8 that multiple people were brought to MetroHealth Medical Center. The exact number of injured or their condition is yet unknown.
Videos of the horrifying explosion were shared to Twitter.