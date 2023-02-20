https://sputniknews.com/20230220/bus-accident-in-mexico-leaves-15-killed-40-injured-reports-say-1107611606.html

Bus Accident in Mexico Leaves 15 Killed, 40 Injured, Reports Say

Bus Accident in Mexico Leaves 15 Killed, 40 Injured, Reports Say

A bus with migrants has overturned on a highway that connects the states of Puebla and Oaxaca in southern Mexico, killing 15 people and injuring 40 others, media reported on Monday.

2023-02-20T09:22+0000

2023-02-20T09:22+0000

2023-02-20T09:22+0000

americas

mexico

bus accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107611461_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e57b1b7f39a4ae1122a3d4028c24e2b.jpg

The accident occurred on Sunday because of a technical fault, when the bus was traveling from Oaxaca to Mexico City, Mexican press reported, citing local law enforcement agencies. At least 50 passengers were in the bus, mostly illegal migrants from Venezuela and Colombia, the report said. All those injured were reportedly transferred to hospitals. Representatives of the road authorities, police and the National Institute of Migration have arrived at the site to investigate the cause of the accident, the new outlet added.

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bus accident in mexico