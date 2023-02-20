International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/blinken-warns-china-to-face-real-consequences-if-beijing-supplies-weapons-to-moscow-1107642684.html
Blinken Warns China to Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons to Moscow
Blinken Warns China to Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons to Moscow
China will face consequences if Beijing decides to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, while not specifying the details of Washington's response.
2023-02-20T20:37+0000
2023-02-20T20:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
china
us-china relations
russia
us-russia relations
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106971806_0:82:3129:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_25b929f4ef902714bc08b451d98ef642.jpg
Blinken also warned that China might face "a real problem in its relationships with many other countries" if it decides to aid Russia. "I'm not going to lay out what the consequences would be. I shared these concerns directly with the senior Chinese foreign policy official, [Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director] Wang Yi, when I saw him at the Munich Security Conference just the other day," Blinken added. Earlier in the day, media reported that Blinken's meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18 showed the poor condition of the US-China relations. According to the reports, Wang told Blinken that China would never accept pressure and threats from Washington regarding Russian-Chinese relations. The United States has repeatedly warned China against helping Russia in evading sanctions or conducting its military operation, and threatened, among other things, with the loss of foreign investment.
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106971806_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_086f8add2fa6fc5130f641b0bd7688a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blinken, beijing, moscow, special military operation in ukraine, us-china relations
blinken, beijing, moscow, special military operation in ukraine, us-china relations

Blinken Warns China to Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons to Moscow

20:37 GMT 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Debbie HillU.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not seen, make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not seen, make statements to the media after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Debbie Hill
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China will face consequences if Beijing decides to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, while refusing to specify the details of Washington's response.
"We are concerned that China is considering supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine with lethal assistance. It's something that we're watching very, very closely... there would be real consequences in our own relationship were China to provide lethal assistance to Russia in this aggression against Ukraine or in a systematic way aid in the evasion of sanctions," Blinken said at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Blinken also warned that China might face "a real problem in its relationships with many other countries" if it decides to aid Russia.
"I'm not going to lay out what the consequences would be. I shared these concerns directly with the senior Chinese foreign policy official, [Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director] Wang Yi, when I saw him at the Munich Security Conference just the other day," Blinken added.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Blinken's meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18 showed the poor condition of the US-China relations. According to the reports, Wang told Blinken that China would never accept pressure and threats from Washington regarding Russian-Chinese relations.
The United States has repeatedly warned China against helping Russia in evading sanctions or conducting its military operation, and threatened, among other things, with the loss of foreign investment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала