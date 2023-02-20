https://sputniknews.com/20230220/blinken-warns-china-to-face-real-consequences-if-beijing-supplies-weapons-to-moscow-1107642684.html

Blinken Warns China to Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons to Moscow

Blinken Warns China to Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons to Moscow

China will face consequences if Beijing decides to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, while not specifying the details of Washington's response.

2023-02-20T20:37+0000

2023-02-20T20:37+0000

2023-02-20T20:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

china

us-china relations

russia

us-russia relations

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106971806_0:82:3129:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_25b929f4ef902714bc08b451d98ef642.jpg

Blinken also warned that China might face "a real problem in its relationships with many other countries" if it decides to aid Russia. "I'm not going to lay out what the consequences would be. I shared these concerns directly with the senior Chinese foreign policy official, [Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director] Wang Yi, when I saw him at the Munich Security Conference just the other day," Blinken added. Earlier in the day, media reported that Blinken's meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18 showed the poor condition of the US-China relations. According to the reports, Wang told Blinken that China would never accept pressure and threats from Washington regarding Russian-Chinese relations. The United States has repeatedly warned China against helping Russia in evading sanctions or conducting its military operation, and threatened, among other things, with the loss of foreign investment.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

blinken, beijing, moscow, special military operation in ukraine, us-china relations