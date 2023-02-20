https://sputniknews.com/20230220/belarus-wants-to-continue-ramping-up-exports-to-russia-china-this-year-1107601460.html
Belarus Wants to Continue Ramping Up Exports to Russia, China This Year
Belarus Wants to Continue Ramping Up Exports to Russia, China This Year
Over 60% of Belarusian exports went to the markets of Russia and China last year, and Belarus plans to continue increasing supplies to these countries in 2023, Deputy Economy Minister Dmitry Yaroshevich said.
2023-02-20T03:05+0000
2023-02-20T03:05+0000
2023-02-20T03:05+0000
russia
belarus
china
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096659585_0:0:2433:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_73ea0c6b992f044626ed77483d92e82d.jpg
"This year's export targets are no less ambitious. Last year, 64% [of the export volume] were Russia and China. This year, we are staying in these markets: we want to grow by 6.5% in Russia … we plan to receive $24.4 billion of export earnings from Russia, which is $1.5 billion more than last year," Yaroshevich said in an interview to the Belarus 1 broadcaster. He added that Belarusian exports to China are expected to increase by 15% in 2023. "China is basically a limitless market. You can grow endlessly, the question is to competently deliver everything there and introduce it [to the consumer]," the deputy economy minister said. Yaroshevich said that in 2022 Belarus was able to achieve a positive foreign trade balance of $4.3 billion.
belarus
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096659585_0:0:2101:1576_1920x0_80_0_0_0c088168561ebc5229b2d697ade3b37f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, china, russia, dmitry yaroshevich,
belarus, china, russia, dmitry yaroshevich,
Belarus Wants to Continue Ramping Up Exports to Russia, China This Year
MINSK (Sputnik) - Over 60% of Belarusian exports went to the markets of Russia and China last year, and Belarus plans to continue increasing supplies to these countries in 2023, Deputy Economy Minister Dmitry Yaroshevich said.
"This year's export targets are no less ambitious. Last year, 64% [of the export volume] were Russia and China. This year, we are staying in these markets: we want to grow by 6.5% in Russia … we plan to receive $24.4 billion of export earnings from Russia, which is $1.5 billion more than last year," Yaroshevich said in an interview to the Belarus 1 broadcaster.
He added that Belarusian exports to China are expected to increase by 15% in 2023.
"China is basically a limitless market. You can grow endlessly, the question is to competently deliver everything there and introduce it [to the consumer]," the deputy economy minister said.
Yaroshevich said that in 2022 Belarus was able to achieve a positive foreign trade balance of $4.3 billion.