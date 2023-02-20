International
Belarus Wants to Continue Ramping Up Exports to Russia, China This Year
"This year's export targets are no less ambitious. Last year, 64% [of the export volume] were Russia and China. This year, we are staying in these markets: we want to grow by 6.5% in Russia … we plan to receive $24.4 billion of export earnings from Russia, which is $1.5 billion more than last year," Yaroshevich said in an interview to the Belarus 1 broadcaster. He added that Belarusian exports to China are expected to increase by 15% in 2023. "China is basically a limitless market. You can grow endlessly, the question is to competently deliver everything there and introduce it [to the consumer]," the deputy economy minister said. Yaroshevich said that in 2022 Belarus was able to achieve a positive foreign trade balance of $4.3 billion.
03:05 GMT 20.02.2023
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko
MINSK (Sputnik) - Over 60% of Belarusian exports went to the markets of Russia and China last year, and Belarus plans to continue increasing supplies to these countries in 2023, Deputy Economy Minister Dmitry Yaroshevich said.
"This year's export targets are no less ambitious. Last year, 64% [of the export volume] were Russia and China. This year, we are staying in these markets: we want to grow by 6.5% in Russia … we plan to receive $24.4 billion of export earnings from Russia, which is $1.5 billion more than last year," Yaroshevich said in an interview to the Belarus 1 broadcaster.
He added that Belarusian exports to China are expected to increase by 15% in 2023.
"China is basically a limitless market. You can grow endlessly, the question is to competently deliver everything there and introduce it [to the consumer]," the deputy economy minister said.
Yaroshevich said that in 2022 Belarus was able to achieve a positive foreign trade balance of $4.3 billion.
