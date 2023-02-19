International
Storm in Brazil Leaves at Least 19 Dead on Carnival Weekend
Storm in Brazil Leaves at Least 19 Dead on Carnival Weekend
Torrential rain in Brazil has triggered flooding and landslides leaving at least 19 people dead on Sunday, according to authorities.
At least 19 people were killed in Sao Paulo on Sunday following flooding and landslides in Brazil's most populous city. The storm arrived on the same weekend as the Carnival of Brazil, an annual Brazilian festival held five days before Ash Wednesday. An additional 228 people were left homeless due to the storms and 338 were also evacuated just north of the city of Sao Paulo, the government said in a statement. They added that rescue crews were working to address those who were displaced by the storm.
