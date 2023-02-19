International
Russia Slams IDF Airstrike Against Damascus as Violation of International Law by Israel
Protesters Hold Rally Against Moldovan Government's Energy Policies in Kishinev
Protesters are concerned about soaring utility prices and blame energy policy of Moldavian government.
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where anti-government protests take place on Sunday. The demonstrators oppose the current government's energy policies, insisting they have caused a surge in the cost of utilities, and say a change in leadership won’t solve the issues. Earlier this week, new Prime Minister Dorin Recean assumed office following the resignation of his predecessor, Natalia Gavrilita.Follow Sputnik livefeed to find out more!
Protesters rally against new government in Kishinev
Protesters rally against new government in Kishinev
60
Protesters Hold Rally Against Moldovan Government's Energy Policies in Kishinev

Follow Sputnik livefeed to find out more!
