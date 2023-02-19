https://sputniknews.com/20230219/protesters-hold-rally-against-moldovan-governments-energy-policies-in-kishinev-1107592370.html

Protesters Hold Rally Against Moldovan Government's Energy Policies in Kishinev

Protesters are concerned about soaring utility prices and blame energy policy of Moldavian government.

Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where anti-government protests take place on Sunday. The demonstrators oppose the current government's energy policies, insisting they have caused a surge in the cost of utilities, and say a change in leadership won’t solve the issues. Earlier this week, new Prime Minister Dorin Recean assumed office following the resignation of his predecessor, Natalia Gavrilita.Follow Sputnik livefeed to find out more!

