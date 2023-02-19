https://sputniknews.com/20230219/protesters-hold-rally-against-moldovan-governments-energy-policies-in-kishinev-1107592370.html
Protesters Hold Rally Against Moldovan Government's Energy Policies in Kishinev
Protesters Hold Rally Against Moldovan Government's Energy Policies in Kishinev
Protesters are concerned about soaring utility prices and blame energy policy of Moldavian government.
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where anti-government protests take place on Sunday. The demonstrators oppose the current government's energy policies, insisting they have caused a surge in the cost of utilities, and say a change in leadership won't solve the issues. Earlier this week, new Prime Minister Dorin Recean assumed office following the resignation of his predecessor, Natalia Gavrilita.
Protesters Hold Rally Against Moldovan Government's Energy Policies in Kishinev
Protesters have been holding rallies amid concerns about soaring utility prices that they blame on the energy policy of the government.
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, Moldova, where anti-government protests take place on Sunday.
The demonstrators oppose the current government's energy policies, insisting they have caused a surge in the cost of utilities, and say a change in leadership won’t solve the issues.
Earlier this week, new Prime Minister Dorin Recean assumed office following the resignation of his predecessor, Natalia Gavrilita.
Follow Sputnik livefeed to find out more!