https://sputniknews.com/20230219/blinken-warns-against-further-escalation-of-israeli-palestinian-conflict--state-department-1107586526.html

Blinken Warns Against Further Escalation of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Blinken Warns Against Further Escalation of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin... 19.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-19T02:16+0000

2023-02-19T02:16+0000

2023-02-19T02:17+0000

world

israel

palestine

antony blinken

israeli-palestinian conflict

munich security conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106745251_0:127:2207:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebdb20a3e6cd85bcaf7bec15040f3ec.png

"The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed broader regional challenges, including the threats posed by Iran, and the Secretary underscored our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security," Price said in a Saturday statement. Blinken also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a separate phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday. On Tuesday, Blinken and the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom opposed the Israeli government's plans to build settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. Axios reported this week, citing unnamed US officials, that the Biden administration was discussing additional steps in response to Israel's announcement of plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, palestine, antony blinken, israeli-palestinian conflict, munich security conference