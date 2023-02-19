https://sputniknews.com/20230219/blinken-warns-against-further-escalation-of-israeli-palestinian-conflict--state-department-1107586526.html
"The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed broader regional challenges, including the threats posed by Iran, and the Secretary underscored our ironclad commitment to Israel's security," Price said in a Saturday statement. Blinken also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a separate phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.
02:16 GMT 19.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price informs.
"The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed broader regional challenges, including the threats posed by Iran, and the Secretary underscored our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security," Price said in a Saturday statement.
Blinken also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a separate phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.
Price said that Blinken and Abbas "discussed efforts to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom," with Blinken reiterating "U.S. commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability."
On Tuesday, Blinken and the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom opposed the Israeli government's plans to build settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Axios reported this week, citing unnamed US officials, that the Biden administration was discussing additional steps in response to Israel's announcement of plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.