US Walks Back Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Claim
US Walks Back Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Claim
18.02.2023
US walks back Chinese 'spy balloon' claim
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including why the U.S. is retracting its claims after shooting down a “spy balloon” from China.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystNebojsa Malic - Army Infantry Veteran & WriterJovani Patterson - Baltimore resident and chair of People for Elected Accountability & Civic EngagementIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing Russian Special Operation in Ukraine and the advancement of the Russian military in Artemovsk (Bakhmut).In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic to talk about the Biden administration’s PR disaster regarding the “balloon-gate” saga when citizens spotted it in the skies and officials shot it down.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Jovani Patterson about the education system in the United States and how Baltimore schools are not developing enough math skills for the students.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
US Walks Back Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Claim
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including why the US is retracting its claims after shooting down a “spy balloon” from China.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Nebojsa Malic - Army Infantry Veteran & Writer
Jovani Patterson - Baltimore resident and chair of People for Elected Accountability & Civic Engagement
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing Russian Special Operation in Ukraine and the advancement of the Russian military in Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic to talk about the Biden administration’s PR disaster regarding the “balloon-gate” saga when citizens spotted it in the skies and officials shot it down.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Jovani Patterson about the education system in the United States and how Baltimore schools are not developing enough math skills for the students.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.