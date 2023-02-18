International
LIVE: Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform
Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform
The opposition believes that Netanyahu’s policies undermine democracy and judicial system of Israel. Some protesters even dub his planned reforms as coup attempt.
2023-02-18T16:42+0000
2023-02-18T16:42+0000
Sputnik is live from Tel-Aviv, where people are gathering to protest against the judicial reform. The planned overhaul has sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests against it and the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power in December 2022.Opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the government aims to "tear Israel apart" with its efforts to hold the first reading. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the protesters and expressed support for their struggle "for democracy and for the country."Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform

16:42 GMT 18.02.2023
Israelis hold placards in Tel Aviv on January 28, 2023 during a protest against controversial government plans to give lawmakers more control of the judicial system.
