Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform
The opposition believes that Netanyahu’s policies undermine democracy and judicial system of Israel. Some protesters even dub his planned reforms as coup attempt.
Sputnik is live from Tel-Aviv, where people are gathering to protest against the judicial reform. The planned overhaul has sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests against it and the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power in December 2022.Opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the government aims to "tear Israel apart" with its efforts to hold the first reading. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the protesters and expressed support for their struggle "for democracy and for the country."Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a proposed legal reform package on January 4 that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice, as well as give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges and allow the parliament to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority.
Sputnik is live from Tel-Aviv, where people are gathering to protest against the judicial reform. The planned overhaul has sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests against it and the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power in December 2022.
Opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the government aims to "tear Israel apart" with its efforts to hold the first reading. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the protesters and expressed support for their struggle "for democracy and for the country."
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!