https://sputniknews.com/20230218/protest-in-tel-aviv-against-judicial-reform-1107571734.html

Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform

Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform

The opposition believes that Netanyahu’s policies undermine democracy and judicial system of Israel. Some protesters even dub his planned reforms as coup attempt.

2023-02-18T16:42+0000

2023-02-18T16:42+0000

2023-02-18T16:42+0000

world

israel

political protest

protest rally

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107378203_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe61dbc8db04108ed1fb1453fa58831.jpg

Sputnik is live from Tel-Aviv, where people are gathering to protest against the judicial reform. The planned overhaul has sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests against it and the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power in December 2022.Opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the government aims to "tear Israel apart" with its efforts to hold the first reading. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the protesters and expressed support for their struggle "for democracy and for the country."Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform Protest in Tel-Aviv Against Judicial Reform 2023-02-18T16:42+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, netanyahu reforms, protests against netanyahu