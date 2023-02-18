https://sputniknews.com/20230218/natos-stoltenberg-rejects-ukraines-demands-on-cluster-bombs-supply-1107584897.html

NATO's Stoltenberg Rejects Ukraine's Demands on Cluster Bombs Supply

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday rejected Ukraine's demands on the supply of cluster bombs.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on the sidelines of the security conference asked for the supply of cluster bombs, which are banned in many countries under the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM). Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine was not a contracting party to the convention and assumed that such a delivery would be legally possible. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023. In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.

