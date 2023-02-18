Lockheed Martin Wins $1.1Bln Deal to Manage, Engineer Navy Missile Systems

https://sputniknews.com/20230218/lockheed-martin-wins-11bln-deal-to-manage-engineer-navy-missile-systems-1107572644.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1.1 billion US Navy modification contract for missile engineering development and systems integration, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colorado was awarded a $1,178,513,393 ...contract modification ...to provide program management, engineering development [and] systems integration ...in support of missile production," the release said on Friday.
The contract has options, which if exercised, would increase the value of the contract to $2,222,102,186, the Defense Department noted.
Most of the work on the contract will be performed in Denver, Colorado (46.0%), Sunnyvale, California (22.8%) and Magna, Utah (12.5%) over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed on September 30, 2027, the Defense Department said.