Lockheed Martin Wins $1.1Bln Deal to Manage, Engineer Navy Missile Systems

Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1.1 billion US Navy modification contract for missile engineering development and systems integration, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

2023-02-18T11:10+0000

The contract has options, which if exercised, would increase the value of the contract to $2,222,102,186, the Defense Department noted. Most of the work on the contract will be performed in Denver, Colorado (46.0%), Sunnyvale, California (22.8%) and Magna, Utah (12.5%) over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed on September 30, 2027, the Defense Department said.

