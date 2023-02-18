https://sputniknews.com/20230218/large-footprint-left-by-large-predator-dinosaur-from-jurassic-era-found-in-england-1107574611.html

Footprint Left by 'Large Predator' Dinosaur From Jurassic Era Found in England

The footprint was supposedly left by a large therapod dinosaur from the Middle Jurassic age, and appears to be the one of largest tracks discovered in the area to date.

2023-02-18T14:13+0000

A huge fossilized footprint left by a massive dinosaur some 166 million years ago was discovered in England, on the coast of Yorkshire.The footprint was originally discovered back in 2021 in an area known as the Scalby Formation where a number of fossilized dinosaur tracks have been found.The 3.3 foot-long (about 1 meter long) footprint appears to be one of the largest dinosaur tracks found in the area.In a study published this week in the Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society journal, Woods and her colleagues suggest that the footprint was left by a large theropod dinosaur from the Middle Jurassic age.Dr. Dean Lomax, also offered his thoughts on what this carnivorous dinosaur was doing at the time it left the print in question."Features of the footprint may even suggest that this large predator was squatting down before standing up," Lomax reportedly said.

