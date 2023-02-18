https://sputniknews.com/20230218/democrats-are-afraid-to-publicly-criticize-joe-biden-and-the-biggest-anti-war-rally-in-years-1107559230.html

Democrats Are Afraid to Publicly Criticize Joe Biden and the Biggest Anti-War Rally in Years

Democrats Are Afraid to Publicly Criticize Joe Biden and the Biggest Anti-War Rally in Years

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Senator John Fetterman admitted to a hospital for clinical... 18.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-18T04:04+0000

2023-02-18T04:04+0000

2023-02-18T09:25+0000

the backstory

radio

france

wwiii

big pharma

self-defense

bill gates

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107559083_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_527801097bfb714284ddf6afd3b0d109.png

Democrats are Afraid to Publicly Criticize Joe Biden and The Biggest Anti- War Rally in Years On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Senator John Fetterman admitted to a hospital for clinical depression, and President Macron coming out against regime change in Russia.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Bill Gates Visits London, British Media Ignore the Nord Stream Bombing Revelations, and Big PharmaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the Seymour Hersh Nord Stream report, Bill Gates pushing for net-zero emissions, and President Biden ordering to shoot down balloons. Ian talked about the influence of China in UK politics and older celebrities coming out against the war in Ukraine. Ian commented on Nikki Haley's announcement to run for President in 2024 and George Soros's comments on the GOP candidate for the 2024 Presidential race.In the second hour, Lee spoke about Don Lemon's comments about Nikki Haley's age, the problems with language, and the misconceptions of the French. Lee discussed the Paris catacombs and the bloody history of France. Lee examined the comments by Don Lemon on CNN and the importance of the rally against the war machine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio, france, wwiii, big pharma, self-defense, bill gates, аудио