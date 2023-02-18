https://sputniknews.com/20230218/amsterdam-to-downsize-russian-diplomatic-mission-1107582646.html
Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission
Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission
The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.
2023-02-18T18:50+0000
2023-02-18T18:50+0000
2023-02-18T18:50+0000
world
russia
netherlands
diplomatic relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_0:117:1920:1197_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8c6e2bc0d21bb461e6aa7ef6fbaea0.jpg
The Netherlands has made "a very important step" to expel about a dozen Russian diplomats, the minister said, as quoted by a local public broadcaster. The expelled diplomats will have to leave within two weeks, he added. The Russian trade mission in Amsterdam will need to close down this coming Tuesday, the minister said, adding that the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg would also close on Monday. The minister said that Russia was delaying the issuance of visas to Dutch diplomats.
russia
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_84:0:1836:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_15395e1f54d32ca5bab6f1239f48a5fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
netherlands, russian-dutch diplomatic relations, russian diplomatic mission in amsterdam
netherlands, russian-dutch diplomatic relations, russian diplomatic mission in amsterdam
Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.
The Netherlands has made "a very important step" to expel about a dozen Russian diplomats, the minister said, as quoted by a local public broadcaster.
The expelled diplomats will have to leave within two weeks, he added.
The Russian trade mission in Amsterdam will need to close down this coming Tuesday, the minister said, adding that the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg would also close on Monday.
The minister said that Russia was delaying the issuance of visas to Dutch diplomats.