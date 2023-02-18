https://sputniknews.com/20230218/amsterdam-to-downsize-russian-diplomatic-mission-1107582646.html

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission

The Netherlands has decided to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission in Amsterdam because Moscow allegedly sends spies instead of diplomatic workers, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.

2023-02-18T18:50+0000

2023-02-18T18:50+0000

2023-02-18T18:50+0000

world

russia

netherlands

diplomatic relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_0:117:1920:1197_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8c6e2bc0d21bb461e6aa7ef6fbaea0.jpg

The Netherlands has made "a very important step" to expel about a dozen Russian diplomats, the minister said, as quoted by a local public broadcaster. The expelled diplomats will have to leave within two weeks, he added. The Russian trade mission in Amsterdam will need to close down this coming Tuesday, the minister said, adding that the Dutch Consulate General in St. Petersburg would also close on Monday. The minister said that Russia was delaying the issuance of visas to Dutch diplomats.

russia

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netherlands, russian-dutch diplomatic relations, russian diplomatic mission in amsterdam