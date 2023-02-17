https://sputniknews.com/20230217/russian-exporters-to-exhibit-interior-waterfalls-at-the-big-5-saudi-1107552983.html

Russian Exporters to Exhibit Interior Waterfalls at The Big 5 Saudi

Russian Exporters to Exhibit Interior Waterfalls at The Big 5 Saudi

The Made in Russia stand will showcase the latest materials, innovations and interior solutions at “The Big 5 Saudi 2023”, the largest construction industry... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International

economy

russian export center jsc (rec)

The fair opens February 18 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will last four days, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.The Made in Russia stand at The Big 5 Saudi 2023 will also feature products and services in such areas as engineering and high-end plastics; plastic sheets, strips, pipes and profiles; plumbing and building materials; concrete products for construction; and energy-efficient solutions for industrial plants and other construction products.The fair entails a rich business program for Russian companies. On February 18-21, companies will hold over 150 meetings with potential foreign buyers.

