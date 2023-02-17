International
Russian Exporters to Exhibit Interior Waterfalls at The Big 5 Saudi
Russian Exporters to Exhibit Interior Waterfalls at The Big 5 Saudi
17.02.2023
The fair opens February 18 at Riyadh Front Exhibition &amp; Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will last four days, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.The Made in Russia stand at The Big 5 Saudi 2023 will also feature products and services in such areas as engineering and high-end plastics; plastic sheets, strips, pipes and profiles; plumbing and building materials; concrete products for construction; and energy-efficient solutions for industrial plants and other construction products.The fair entails a rich business program for Russian companies. On February 18-21, companies will hold over 150 meetings with potential foreign buyers.
Russian Exporters to Exhibit Interior Waterfalls at The Big 5 Saudi

16:41 GMT 17.02.2023
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov
The Made in Russia stand will showcase the latest materials, innovations and interior solutions at “The Big 5 Saudi 2023”, the largest construction industry exhibition in the Middle East.
The fair opens February 18 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will last four days, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.
"Among the 14 companies that will exhibit their products at the joint national stand with a "birdie", the Made in Russia logo, are an exporter of glass waterfalls and interior murals, a manufacturer of an innovative additive for concrete that makes it super durable and waterproof, a supplier of rust-resistant and very durable composite reinforcements, and a company that exports advanced geosynthetics for road construction," the report said.
The Made in Russia stand at The Big 5 Saudi 2023 will also feature products and services in such areas as engineering and high-end plastics; plastic sheets, strips, pipes and profiles; plumbing and building materials; concrete products for construction; and energy-efficient solutions for industrial plants and other construction products.
The fair entails a rich business program for Russian companies. On February 18-21, companies will hold over 150 meetings with potential foreign buyers.
