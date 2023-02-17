https://sputniknews.com/20230217/putin-holds-meeting-with-belarus-president-lukashenko-1107528800.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Belarus President Lukashenko
Putin Holds Meeting With Belarus President Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader arrived to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin. The issues of security, defense and integration within the framework of the Union State are on the agenda.
2023-02-17T12:07+0000
2023-02-17T12:07+0000
2023-02-17T12:07+0000
russia
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
russia
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094706964_0:64:3003:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_c9911041c20357867fc6f5c41824e391.jpg
Sputnik is live from Novo-Ogaryovo, the suburban residence of the President of Russia, where Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Earlier, Lukashenko told reporters:“We will discuss security and defense issues. But the main thing - I have already said that at some point in April - May we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council – and we will discuss issues of an economic, military, and political nature, which will be discussed at the Supreme State Council. One of the most important questions is that we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, economic: on energy resources, the single market, import substitution - how they are financed, how they are implemented." Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094706964_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c420289e9c2238192fe3dce11e021baa.jpg
Putin Holds Meeting With Belarus President Lukashenko
Putin Holds Meeting With Belarus President Lukashenko
2023-02-17T12:07+0000
true
PT29M44S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, alesander lukashenko
russia, vladimir putin, alesander lukashenko
Putin Holds Meeting With Belarus President Lukashenko
The Belarusian president has arrived in Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin. The issues of security, defense and integration within the framework of the Union State are on the agenda.
Sputnik is live from Novo-Ogaryovo, the suburban residence of the President of Russia, where Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
Earlier, Lukashenko told reporters:
“We will discuss security and defense issues. But the main thing - I have already said that at some point in April - May we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council – and we will discuss issues of an economic, military, and political nature, which will be discussed at the Supreme State Council. One of the most important questions is that we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, economic: on energy resources, the single market, import substitution - how they are financed, how they are implemented."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.