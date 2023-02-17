https://sputniknews.com/20230217/putin-holds-meeting-with-belarus-president-lukashenko-1107528800.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Belarus President Lukashenko

The Belarusian leader arrived to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin. The issues of security, defense and integration within the framework of the Union State are on the agenda.

Sputnik is live from Novo-Ogaryovo, the suburban residence of the President of Russia, where Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Earlier, Lukashenko told reporters:“We will discuss security and defense issues. But the main thing - I have already said that at some point in April - May we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council – and we will discuss issues of an economic, military, and political nature, which will be discussed at the Supreme State Council. One of the most important questions is that we still want to see how the governments of Belarus and Russia are fulfilling the tasks we have set. First of all, economic: on energy resources, the single market, import substitution - how they are financed, how they are implemented." Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

