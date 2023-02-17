https://sputniknews.com/20230217/norfolk-southern-skips-town-hall-biden-addresses-ufos-1107518834.html

Norfolk Southern Skips Town Hall, Biden Addresses UFOs

Norfolk Southern Skips Town Hall, Biden Addresses UFOs

Excerpts from a Georgia grand jury's findings in a 2020 election interference probe are released, and JPMorgan has a Jeff Epstein problem.

Norfolk Southern Skils Town Hall, Biden to Address UFOs Excerpts from a Georgia grand jury’s findings in a 2020 election interference probe are released, and JPMorgan has a Jeff Epstein problem.

Author and economist John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss China sanctioning US weapons manufacturers, the resignation of Scotland’s first minister, the purge in the UK Labour Party, belated calls for reparations for Chagos Island residents, banks breaking up with crypto, and the World Bank president resigning.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik discusses the ongoing fallout of the chemical disaster from the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio; whether Pete Buttigieg should remain as secretary of transportation; if local officials are conducting appropriate contamination tests in the region; and the political finger-pointing among local and state officials.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses President Joe Biden’s health, Washington’s UFO obsession, emails revealing the close relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and the former CEO of JPMorgan, the response to Sy Hersh’s piece on the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, and what to make of Afghan Interior Minister Haqqani suggesting social liberalization.Editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses four arrests in Florida connected to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the presence of FBI informants in Haiti, updates on Haitian immigration amid restrictions from Washington, and an update on Washington’s attempt to send troops to Haiti.The Misfits also discuss the charges against ex-Biden official Sam Brinton, a Tesla recall, and the Buffalo shooter’s sentencing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

