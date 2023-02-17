https://sputniknews.com/20230217/man-starts-speaking-with-irish-brogue-after-cancer-treatment-1107553631.html

Man Starts Speaking With 'Irish Brogue' After Cancer Treatment

The patient had apparently never visited Ireland prior to developing his condition and displayed “no neurological examination abnormalities, psychiatric history or MRI of the brain abnormalities at symptom onset.”

A peculiar development has been reported in the United States where a man reportedly developed an “Irish brogue” accent while being treated for prostate cancer, despite having no Irish background.According to a report published in the British Medical Journal, the patient, a man in his 50s, exhibited this behavior while “receiving androgen deprivation therapy and abiraterone acetate/prednisone,” with his condition apparently being consistent with foreign accent syndrome.The report suggests that the man’s condition might have been a product of paraneoplastic neurological disorder, which occurred when his immune system inadvertently caused damage to parts of his brain while reacting to a tumor elsewhere in his body.Sadly, the patient’s neuroendocrine prostate cancer ended up progressing and causing “multifocal brain metastases,” ultimately leading to the man’s death.

