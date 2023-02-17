Major Security Conference to Kick Off in Germany's Munich

International
The 59th Munich Security Conference will take place at a hotel in Munich's historic center from February 17-19 to address key foreign and security policy challenges.
The conference will gather heads of state and government, ministers, international experts, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society. US Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who is currently on a visit to Germany, is expected to participate in the conference. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will skip the event as she has been suspected of having flu symptoms.
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 59th Munich Security Conference will take place at a hotel in Munich's historic center from February 17-19 to address key foreign and security policy challenges.
The conference will gather heads of state and government, ministers, international experts, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil society.
US Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who is currently on a visit to Germany, is expected to participate in the conference.
Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will skip the event as she has been suspected of having flu symptoms.
