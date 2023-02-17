https://sputniknews.com/20230217/establishment-republicans-put-ukraine-first-and-east-palestine-ohio-needs-more-attention-1107523752.html
Establishment Republicans Put Ukraine First and East Palestine, Ohio Needs More Attention
Establishment Republicans Put Ukraine First and East Palestine, Ohio Needs More Attention
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcick resigning, and Scottish First Minister... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-17T04:03+0000
2023-02-17T04:03+0000
2023-02-17T09:35+0000
the backstory
radio
ukraine
norfolk
ohio
epa
red cross
cia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107523606_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4aeeb6fd902b1393a84c0ecd662f7c9e.png
Establishment Republicans Put Ukraine First and East Palestine, Ohio Needs More Attention
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcick resigning, and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigning from office.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Norfolk Southern to Blame, Chemicals in the Water, and Reporting Live from East Palestine, OhioWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Ending the War Machine, Finding Solutions, and The Failure of American Politics In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his on-the-ground reports from Ohio, the contaminated water, and the East Palestine residents upset with the Norfolk Southern railway. Addy talked about his interviews with the East Palestine residents and finding dead animals in the creeks nearby. Addy described some of the resident's frustrations and reported illnesses.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about his speech at the Rally Against the War Machine, abolishment of the CIA, and the Biden administration ignoring the people of Ohio. Wyatt discussed the Democrat's weak progressive agenda and zero Democrat antiwar politicians in Washington DC. Wyatt commented on certain groups on the left disagreeing with speakers at the rally and the need to unite to stop the possibility of nuclear war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
norfolk
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107523606_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6319c549997752bceff63e3bd0846d91.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio, ukraine, norfolk, ohio, epa, red cross, cia, аудио
radio, ukraine, norfolk, ohio, epa, red cross, cia, аудио
Establishment Republicans Put Ukraine First and East Palestine, Ohio Needs More Attention
04:03 GMT 17.02.2023 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 17.02.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcick resigning, and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigning from office.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Norfolk Southern to Blame, Chemicals in the Water, and Reporting Live from East Palestine, Ohio
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Ending the War Machine, Finding Solutions, and The Failure of American Politics
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his on-the-ground reports from Ohio, the contaminated water, and the East Palestine residents upset with the Norfolk Southern railway. Addy talked about his interviews with the East Palestine residents and finding dead animals in the creeks nearby. Addy described some of the resident's frustrations and reported illnesses.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about his speech at the Rally Against the War Machine, abolishment of the CIA, and the Biden administration ignoring the people of Ohio. Wyatt discussed the Democrat's weak progressive agenda and zero Democrat antiwar politicians in Washington DC. Wyatt commented on certain groups on the left disagreeing with speakers at the rally and the need to unite to stop the possibility of nuclear war.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.