Establishment Republicans Put Ukraine First and East Palestine, Ohio Needs More Attention

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcick resigning, and Scottish First Minister... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International

Establishment Republicans Put Ukraine First and East Palestine, Ohio Needs More Attention On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcick resigning, and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigning from office.

Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Norfolk Southern to Blame, Chemicals in the Water, and Reporting Live from East Palestine, OhioWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Ending the War Machine, Finding Solutions, and The Failure of American Politics In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his on-the-ground reports from Ohio, the contaminated water, and the East Palestine residents upset with the Norfolk Southern railway. Addy talked about his interviews with the East Palestine residents and finding dead animals in the creeks nearby. Addy described some of the resident's frustrations and reported illnesses.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about his speech at the Rally Against the War Machine, abolishment of the CIA, and the Biden administration ignoring the people of Ohio. Wyatt discussed the Democrat's weak progressive agenda and zero Democrat antiwar politicians in Washington DC. Wyatt commented on certain groups on the left disagreeing with speakers at the rally and the need to unite to stop the possibility of nuclear war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

