Seymour Hersh Gives Interview in Germany; Color Revolution in Hungary?; Pentagon Spending

Seymour Hersh Gives Interview in Germany; Color Revolution in Hungary?; Pentagon Spending

Seymour Hersh has given an interview to a German media outlet in which he doubled down on his Nord Stream assertions and claimed that certain forces in the US government are angry at President Biden.

Seymour Hersh Gives Interview in Germany; Color Revolution in Hungary?; Pentagon Spending Seymour Hersh has given an interview to a German media outlet in which he doubled down on his Nord Stream assertions and claimed that certain forces in the US government are angry at President Biden.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Zelensky continues the Ukraine sell-off as he signs a deal with JP Morgan for reconstruction. Also, the US warns Ukraine that the war is at a pivotal moment.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the latest Seymour Hersh interview. Seymour Hersh has given an interview to a German media outlet in which he doubled down on his Nord Stream assertions and claimed that certain forces in the US government are angry at President Biden.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. Latvia is pouring money into a documentary about a WW2 Nazi unit from their nation. Also, the US may have eyes set on Hungary for regime change.Essam Elkorghli, Libyan Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he researches Libya’s modern history, state ideology, and contemporary imperialism in education, joins us to discuss Libya. The US seeks to interfere in Libyan elections. Also, the US seeks to push Russia out of Sudan and Libya.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. Margaret Kimberly discusses the Western media's lack of attention to the Seymour Hersh article.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Bernie Sanders has a new bill to raise the salaries of US teachers. Also, the Pentagon budget is approaching 1 trillion dollars.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. The Philippines is holding its biggest war games in years. Also, Russia is diverting its oil supplies to friendly customers.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Ukraine's spin. Nicholas Davies and Meda Benjamin have a new article titled "How Spin and Lies Fuel a Bloody War of Attrition in Ukraine,"We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

