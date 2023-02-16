https://sputniknews.com/20230216/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-austrian-ambassador-over-expulsion-of-diplomats-in-vienna-1107504443.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diplomats in Vienna

Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday over Vienna's declaration of four Russian diplomats personae non gratae

"As a retaliatory measure, four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia have been declared 'personae non gratae.' They must leave the country by February 23," the statement read. Moscow also said that the difficulties with visa issuance for official Russian delegations traveling to Vienna to participate in multilateral events contradict Austria's obligations as a host country. In early February, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations were declared personae non gratae due to "acts incompatible with their diplomatic status."

