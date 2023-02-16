International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Pension Reform Takes Place in Paris
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diplomats in Vienna
Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday over Vienna's declaration of four Russian diplomats personae non gratae
"As a retaliatory measure, four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia have been declared 'personae non gratae.' They must leave the country by February 23," the statement read. Moscow also said that the difficulties with visa issuance for official Russian delegations traveling to Vienna to participate in multilateral events contradict Austria's obligations as a host country. In early February, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations were declared personae non gratae due to "acts incompatible with their diplomatic status."
13:25 GMT 16.02.2023
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday over Vienna's declaration of four Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Moscow is expelling four employees of the Austrian Embassy.
"As a retaliatory measure, four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia have been declared 'personae non gratae.' They must leave the country by February 23," the statement read.
Moscow also said that the difficulties with visa issuance for official Russian delegations traveling to Vienna to participate in multilateral events contradict Austria's obligations as a host country.
"This situation will also have consequences," the ministry concluded.
In early February, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations were declared personae non gratae due to "acts incompatible with their diplomatic status."
