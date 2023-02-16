https://sputniknews.com/20230216/report-democrats-privately-raising-concerns-over-bidens-age-ahead-of-2024-nomination-decision-1107520340.html

Report: Democrats Privately Raising Concerns Over Biden’s Age Ahead of 2024 Nomination Decision

Democratic lawmakers in private discussions have reportedly raised concerns over US President Joe Biden’s age ahead of his decision on whether to run for the office in 2024.

The relative success of the Democrats in the recent midterm elections has not changed the rhetoric of behind-the-scenes discussions in the ranks of Democratic lawmakers, who continue to be wary of Biden's age and his chances of running a successful presidential campaign next year, Politico reported Thursday, citing a number of lawmakers.While Biden's age is a constant topic of discussion, only a few Democrats are willing to speak up about their concerns, whereas the bulk of Democrats are essentially afraid to say something on the record.There is no consensus among Democrats on this issue with the report citing a senator who allegedly said that only a few of his colleagues in the Senate actually want Biden to run again and that the party has to come up with some sort of “an alignment of interest” with the president to get him off the “narcotic” of the office. Other Democrats are concerned with how much campaigning Biden would be able to do given his age, according to the report. The report suggests Biden’s team is eyeing an April announcement or the same month he began campaigning in 2019. On Wednesday, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in her first speech as a presidential candidate that she is running for a "strong and proud America." In a jab at Biden, Haley said her team will seek mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.

