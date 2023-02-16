https://sputniknews.com/20230216/rally-against-pension-reform-takes-place-in-paris-1107488808.html

Rally Against Pension Reform Takes Place in Paris

live from Paris as protesters take to the streets in a fifth round of protests against new pension reforms

Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets for a fifth round of protests against pension reform.The first general strike against reform took place on 19 January and brought together more than a million people nationwide, with 80,000 in Paris alone. A total of 2.8 million people took part in the second demonstration on 31 January. However, only around 757,000 people showed up at the third nationwide protest last week, with 57,000 in Paris. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

