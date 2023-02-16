https://sputniknews.com/20230216/rally-against-pension-reform-takes-place-in-paris-1107488808.html
Rally Against Pension Reform Takes Place in Paris
Rally Against Pension Reform Takes Place in Paris
live from Paris as protesters take to the streets in a fifth round of protests against new pension reforms
2023-02-16T13:05+0000
2023-02-16T13:05+0000
2023-02-16T13:05+0000
The first general strike against reform took place on 19 January and brought together more than a million people nationwide, with 80,000 in Paris alone. A total of 2.8 million people took part in the second demonstration on 31 January. However, only around 757,000 people showed up at the third nationwide protest last week, with 57,000 in Paris.
On 10 January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presented draft pension reform legislation, which the government plans to bring in in September 2023. Nationwide strikes have been taking place throughout France ever since.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as protesters take to the streets for a fifth round of protests against pension reform.
The first general strike against reform took place on 19 January and brought together more than a million people nationwide, with 80,000 in Paris alone. A total of 2.8 million people took part in the second demonstration on 31 January. However, only around 757,000 people showed up at the third nationwide protest last week, with 57,000 in Paris.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!