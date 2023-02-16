https://sputniknews.com/20230216/poll-half-of-americans-believe-the-media-intentionally-misleads-them-1107482599.html

Poll: Half of Americans Believe the Media Intentionally Misleads Them

A survey released by Gallup and the Knight Foundation on Wednesday has revealed that 50% of Americans disagreed with the statement that “news organizations do not intend to mislead” them. By comparison, only 25% agreed with the statement.

A survey released by Gallup and the Knight Foundation on Wednesday has revealed that 50% of Americans disagreed with the statement that “news organizations do not intend to mislead” them. By comparison, only 25% agreed with the statement.Slightly more, 52%, said they do not believe the national news cares about what is in the best interests of their audience.More Democrats trust the national news compared to Republicans, which has been a consistent trend since the Knight Foundation started the survey in 2017. However, even among Democrats, the trust level is lower than it has been in previous years. Only 45% of Democrats say they have an overall favorable view of the US media, compared to 54% who said the same in 2017. Independents have seen the sharpest increase during that same timeframe, with 66% of them saying they hold an unfavorable view of the media, compared to only 16% who say they have a favorable view. In 2017, 48% of Independents had an unfavorable view of the media.Across all three political categories, the number of Americans holding a favorable view of the media is the lowest it has been since at least when the survey began, conversely, those holding an unfavorable view is the highest it has ever been.The overwhelming majority of Americans, including Democrats and Independents, believe there is a political bias in news reporting, with 83% of Democrats and 94% of Republicans saying they see either “a great deal” or a “fair amount” of political bias.Americans also don’t believe a lack of resources is the root cause of their unfavorable views of the media. Nearly three-fourths, 72%, believe that most national news outlets have the resources they need to accurately and fairly report the news, but only 35% believe the outlets can be relied on to deliver the information people need.Local media fared better, with 52% of Americans believing they can be relied on to provide the news their audience needs.The distrust of the national media reflects distrust in the government. Seventy-three percent of Americans say that while we live in a democracy “a few people will always run things anyway” and 57% believe the people who “really” run the country are not known to voters.Last year, multiple outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others, finally but quietly admitted the infamous Hunter Biden laptop was legitimate and not Russian disinformation. When the New York Post first ran its story on the laptop, national outlets brought on “intelligence experts” either currently or formerly from the government, with most of them insisting the laptop was a fake created by “the Kremlin” to smear then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.While the outlets started referring to the laptop as legitimate, they never publicly retracted their original stories.The NY Post’s article was released two weeks before the 2020 presidential election and included, among other things, shady business dealings with foreign entities, Hunter Biden smoking what appears to be crack cocaine on camera, and the first son having sex with alleged prostitutes.But most of the mainstream media ignored and disparaged the story, choosing instead to mimic comments coming out of the intelligence community with little to no pushback. While not directly related to mistrust of national media outlets, the story was also heavily censored on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook* at the behest of the FBI, according to the “Twitter files” released over the last two months and an interview with Meta* CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast.The Knight Foundation study looks at trends of who mistrusts the media the most and attempts to figure out why. They suggest that journalists “go beyond emphasizing their transparency and accuracy,” and show their audience they “care” about their audience and how their reporting affects society.But with the majority of Americans saying they cannot trust official government sources, perhaps the mainstream media should look within and question how viable it is to continually parrot government sources that the majority of their audience believes have no credibility.*Facebook and its parent company Meta have been banned in Russia for extremist activities.

