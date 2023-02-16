International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/nicaragua-strips-over-90-people-of-nationality-accused-of-state-treason-media-reports-1107484452.html
Nicaragua Strips Over 90 People of Nationality Accused of State Treason, Media Reports
Nicaragua Strips Over 90 People of Nationality Accused of State Treason, Media Reports
A Nicaraguan court has accused 94 people of state treason and stripped them of the country's citizenship, local media reported on Wednesday. The court also ordered that all property of the accused people be seized.
2023-02-16T03:41+0000
2023-02-16T03:41+0000
nicaragua
court
citizenship
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107484302_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_e851362cbb9592e50e19f84c6b899986.jpg
According to Nicaraguan newspaper, the list includes writers, a journalist, and a human rights activist.The court also ordered that all property of the accused people be seized.Last week, Nicaragua has released 222 political prisoners, including political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students, accused of threatening the sovereignty and independence of the state, inciting violence, and terrorism. All of those people have been stripped of their rights. declared them traitors of the state, stripped them of their nationality, and sent them to the United States.Washington welcomed the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last Thursday, adding that the release marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in Nicaragua and opens the door to further dialogue between the US and Nicaragua regarding "issues of concern."
nicaragua
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107484302_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_67f42a969f3e27eda90ac2f520ed7f7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, citizenship, nicaragua releases detainees, political prisoners in nicaragua, latin america political prisoners, nicaraguan court on citizenship
nicaragua, citizenship, nicaragua releases detainees, political prisoners in nicaragua, latin america political prisoners, nicaraguan court on citizenship

Nicaragua Strips Over 90 People of Nationality Accused of State Treason, Media Reports

03:41 GMT 16.02.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Cordelia Persen / NicaraguaNicaragua
Nicaragua - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Cordelia Persen / Nicaragua
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - A Nicaraguan court has accused 94 people of state treason and stripped them of the country's citizenship, local media reported on Wednesday.
According to Nicaraguan newspaper, the list includes writers, a journalist, and a human rights activist.
The court also ordered that all property of the accused people be seized.
Last week, Nicaragua has released 222 political prisoners, including political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students, accused of threatening the sovereignty and independence of the state, inciting violence, and terrorism. All of those people have been stripped of their rights. declared them traitors of the state, stripped them of their nationality, and sent them to the United States.
Washington welcomed the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last Thursday, adding that the release marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in Nicaragua and opens the door to further dialogue between the US and Nicaragua regarding "issues of concern."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала