International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/nato-boss-says-up-to-turkiye-when-to-ratify-nordics-nations-accession-to-alliance-1107501379.html
NATO Boss Says Up to Turkiye When to Ratify Nordics Nations' Accession to Alliance
NATO Boss Says Up to Turkiye When to Ratify Nordics Nations' Accession to Alliance
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday it was up to Turkey whether to ratify Finland first and Sweden afterwards or let both Nordic nations join the military alliance together.
2023-02-16T11:32+0000
2023-02-16T11:58+0000
world
nato
jens stoltenberg
turkiye
finland
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg
"My position is that both can be ratified now. But the main issue is not whether they are ratified together. The main issue is that Finland and Sweden are ratified as soon as possible," he told reporters in Ankara. He argued that both Sweden and Finland had made progress on Turkiye's concerns since the three signed a joint memorandum at a NATO summit in July and it was time for them to become full members. Stoltenberg admitted that the recent burning of the holy Muslim book in Stockholm was "disgraceful" but he insisted that Sweden had acted promptly to prevent protesters from torching more copies of the Quran. He said Sweden had also made good on its promise to address Ankara’s terrorism concerns.
https://sputniknews.com/20230130/finland-has-positive-prospect-of-nato-membership-turkish-foreign-minister-1106814274.html
turkiye
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab316230d8a6e108dd5d867425aec77a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, ratify finland first and sweden afterwards
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, ratify finland first and sweden afterwards

NATO Boss Says Up to Turkiye When to Ratify Nordics Nations' Accession to Alliance

11:32 GMT 16.02.2023 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 16.02.2023)
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERONFlags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP)
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday it was up to Turkiye whether to ratify Finland first and Sweden afterwards or let both Nordic nations join the military alliance together.
"My position is that both can be ratified now. But the main issue is not whether they are ratified together. The main issue is that Finland and Sweden are ratified as soon as possible," he told reporters in Ankara.
He argued that both Sweden and Finland had made progress on Turkiye's concerns since the three signed a joint memorandum at a NATO summit in July and it was time for them to become full members.
"Let me add one more thing. And that is that this is a Turkish decision. It's the Turkish government, the Turkish parliament, that decides on the issue of ratification, and it's a Turkish decision alone," he said.
In this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2023
World
Finland Has Positive Prospect of NATO Membership: Turkish Foreign Minister
30 January, 08:36 GMT
Stoltenberg admitted that the recent burning of the holy Muslim book in Stockholm was "disgraceful" but he insisted that Sweden had acted promptly to prevent protesters from torching more copies of the Quran. He said Sweden had also made good on its promise to address Ankara’s terrorism concerns.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала