Iran, China Meet; Social Security Battles; Benign UFOs

An FBI informant is arrested over the murder of Haiti’s president, and Ohio residents question the extent of local chemical contamination. 16.02.2023, Sputnik International

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss more revelations from US authorities on the flying objects they shot down over the weekend, the meeting between leaders of Iran and China, and recent polling on how Americans feel about their media and about support for Ukraine.Physician and a professor of medicine Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses online COVID discourse that says the virus wrecks human immune systems, how infections have evolved over the course of the pandemic, the effectiveness of COVID prevention and treatment technologies, and what we can learn from the thus-far fruitless search for the virus’ origin.Journalist and author Daniel Lazare discusses the role Social Security and Medicare will play in 2024 political strategies, how the voting public will react to a slate of unpopular candidates, who might replace retiring Senator Dianne Feinstein, the conviction of right-wing Three Percenters member for his role in January 6 riots, Hunter Biden’s lawyer sending out cease and desist letters, and a hamfisted new effort at election-rigging.The Misfits also discuss a TSA warning for pet owners, the DOJ not seeking to investigate Matt Gaetz of sex trafficking, and how Cuba is misrepresented in US media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

