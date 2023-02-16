International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/biden-administration-ignore-ohio-residents-and-focus-on-gun-control-1107480254.html
Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control
Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine accusing Russia of using spy balloons, and Jim Biden denying... 16.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-16T04:12+0000
2023-02-16T09:22+0000
the backstory
radio
coalitions
libertarian party
ukraine
doj
google
us war machine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107480092_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a16bcf4c26a4a55908c321c476e7efea.png
Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine accusing Russia of using spy balloons, and Jim Biden denying any involvement with using his brother's name for financial gain .
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Shooting Down Balloons, UFOs, and The U.S. Government intentionally LyingAndrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Liars are Vague, NABU, and The Definition of Disinformation In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the shoot-first policy of the US military, Chinese weather balloons, and the media casually discussing UFO's. Jamarl talked about the mixed messages coming from the Biden administration and the anti-China rhetoric. Jamarl commented on the "objects" that have been shot down and Republicans attempting to ban TikTok. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the FBI, investigations into Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden's involvement with the Donald Trump impeachment. Andrii discussed his first hand recollection of meetings with Joe Biden's team and Google's deletion of Andrii Telizhenko's account. Andrii spoke about the recent Congressional hearing which discussed the censorship of Hunter Biden's laptop and the FBI anti-corruption office in UkraineWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107480092_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ccb601086b065cb9312dc44fa84333fa.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, coalitions, libertarian party, ukraine, doj, google, us war machine, аудио
radio, coalitions, libertarian party, ukraine, doj, google, us war machine, аудио

Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control

04:12 GMT 16.02.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 16.02.2023)
The Backstory
Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine accusing Russia of using spy balloons, and Jim Biden denying any involvement with using his brother's name for financial gain.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Shooting Down Balloons, UFOs, and The U.S. Government intentionally Lying

Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Liars are Vague, NABU, and The Definition of Disinformation

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the shoot-first policy of the US military, Chinese weather balloons, and the media casually discussing UFO's. Jamarl talked about the mixed messages coming from the Biden administration and the anti-China rhetoric. Jamarl commented on the "objects" that have been shot down and Republicans attempting to ban TikTok.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the FBI, investigations into Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden's involvement with the Donald Trump impeachment. Andrii discussed his first hand recollection of meetings with Joe Biden's team and Google's deletion of Andrii Telizhenko's account. Andrii spoke about the recent Congressional hearing which discussed the censorship of Hunter Biden's laptop and the FBI anti-corruption office in Ukraine
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала