https://sputniknews.com/20230216/biden-administration-ignore-ohio-residents-and-focus-on-gun-control-1107480254.html

Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control

Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine accusing Russia of using spy balloons, and Jim Biden denying... 16.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-16T04:12+0000

2023-02-16T04:12+0000

2023-02-16T09:22+0000

the backstory

radio

coalitions

libertarian party

ukraine

doj

google

us war machine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107480092_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a16bcf4c26a4a55908c321c476e7efea.png

Biden Administration Ignore Ohio Residents and Focus on Gun Control On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine accusing Russia of using spy balloons, and Jim Biden denying any involvement with using his brother's name for financial gain .

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Shooting Down Balloons, UFOs, and The U.S. Government intentionally LyingAndrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | Liars are Vague, NABU, and The Definition of Disinformation In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the shoot-first policy of the US military, Chinese weather balloons, and the media casually discussing UFO's. Jamarl talked about the mixed messages coming from the Biden administration and the anti-China rhetoric. Jamarl commented on the "objects" that have been shot down and Republicans attempting to ban TikTok. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about the FBI, investigations into Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden's involvement with the Donald Trump impeachment. Andrii discussed his first hand recollection of meetings with Joe Biden's team and Google's deletion of Andrii Telizhenko's account. Andrii spoke about the recent Congressional hearing which discussed the censorship of Hunter Biden's laptop and the FBI anti-corruption office in UkraineWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio, coalitions, libertarian party, ukraine, doj, google, us war machine, аудио