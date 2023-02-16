https://sputniknews.com/20230216/as-ukraine-conflict-drags-on-the-movement-for-peace-grows-1107477837.html

As Ukraine Conflict Drags On the Movement for Peace Grows

As Ukraine Conflict Drags On the Movement for Peace Grows

Ohio Derailment and Rail Company Profit Seeking, An Update On The Conflict In Ukraine, Upcoming People's Senate Event Showcases US Crimes

As Ukraine Conflict Drags On The Movement For Peace Grows Ohio Derailment and Rail Company Profit Seeking, An Update On The Conflict In Ukraine, Upcoming People’s Senate Event Showcases US Crimes

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeff Schuhrke, Assistant Professor of Labor Studies in the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at SUNY Empire State College to discuss the train derailment and subsequent environmental pollution in East Palestine, Ohio and how it connects to the rail workers labor struggle broken by the Biden administration, how rail companies lobbied federal regulators to prevent any update on a century old braking system, the danger posed by the chemicals released in the derailment and what we still do not know about them, and why public ownership of the railroads would limit these kinds of events and the harm they cause.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss a reported Russian offensive in Ukraine and how this may expand Russia’s involvement in the conflict, how this fits into escalations and increased flows of weapons to Ukraine from the US and other NATO powers, and why this conflict has turned into a war of attrition and what that means for further escalations between NATO and Russia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jalil Muntaqim, an activist, former political prisoner and Black Panther and author of ‘We Are Our Own Liberators’ to discuss an upcoming webinar introducing the People’s Senate project of the Spirit of Mandela coalition, how this follows up in the coalition’s tribunal which found the US guilty of genocide, and how this promotes the struggle of Black and Brown people in the US to an international scope.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the marginalization of Seymour Hersh’s reporting on an alleged plot by the US to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines, how the recent hysteria over an alleged spy balloon from China serves the purpose of furthering hostility toward China, a new poll showing that support for providing US aid to Ukraine may be diminishing and how the movement for peace should continue, and why an anti-war framework is incomplete without anti-imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

