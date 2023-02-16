International
Ankara Discussed With NATO Possibility of Considering Finland's Application Separately
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara had discussed with a number of NATO members the possibility of considering Finland's accession protocol to join the alliance separately
"We have discussed with a number of NATO member countries the issue of considering Finland's application separately," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Turkiye. Ankara does not yet see decisive steps from Sweden to fulfill its membership obligations, while Ankara has no complaints toward Finland, according to the minister.
10:07 GMT 16.02.2023
World
