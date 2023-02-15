International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/world-bank-president-malpass-to-step-down-a-year-before-schedule-1107477238.html
World Bank President Malpass to Step Down a Year Before Schedule
World Bank President Malpass to Step Down a Year Before Schedule
World Bank President David Malpass told his staff in a letter that he plans to leave his job by the end of the bank's current fiscal year and about a year before his term expires.
2023-02-15T21:00+0000
2023-02-15T21:00+0000
world
david malpass
world bank
us treasury department
resignation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104075816_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7c37b01fae4283b4043136c87594aa.jpg
"Dear colleagues. I'm writing to notify you that I informed the Board of my decision of my intention to step down from my role as World Bank Group President by the end of our fiscal year," the letter said. Bloomberg reported that he will step down in about a year. The bank's fiscal year ends on June 30, 2023 while Malpass' term was supposed to expire on April 9, 2024. The World Bank presidency is typically held by an American, and the US Treasury Department said it will nominate a candidate to replace Malpass. Under Malpass’ leadership, the World Bank had "measurably improved" on its agenda of raising the livelihood of people around the world, Yellen said, noting particularly his strong support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and work in alleviating Afghanistan’s crisis.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104075816_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aee4c5506590631c25a109126b93ba2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world bank, david malpass, us treasury department
world bank, david malpass, us treasury department

World Bank President Malpass to Step Down a Year Before Schedule

21:00 GMT 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyWorld Bank Group President David Malpass speaks at a news conference during the 2022 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Washington.
World Bank Group President David Malpass speaks at a news conference during the 2022 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - World Bank President David Malpass told his staff in a letter that he plans to leave his job by the end of the bank's current fiscal year and about a year before his term expires.
"Dear colleagues. I'm writing to notify you that I informed the Board of my decision of my intention to step down from my role as World Bank Group President by the end of our fiscal year," the letter said.
Bloomberg reported that he will step down in about a year. The bank's fiscal year ends on June 30, 2023 while Malpass' term was supposed to expire on April 9, 2024.
The World Bank presidency is typically held by an American, and the US Treasury Department said it will nominate a candidate to replace Malpass.
"The United States looks forward to the Executive Board running a transparent, merit-based and swift nomination process for the next World Bank President," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "We will put forward a candidate to lead the World Bank and build on the Bank’s longstanding work."
Under Malpass’ leadership, the World Bank had "measurably improved" on its agenda of raising the livelihood of people around the world, Yellen said, noting particularly his strong support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and work in alleviating Afghanistan’s crisis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала