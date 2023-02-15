https://sputniknews.com/20230215/us-says-ukraine-at-pivotal-moment-nato-to-focus-on-undersea-infrastructure-media-censorship-1107442230.html

US Says Ukraine at Pivotal Moment; NATO to Focus on Undersea Infrastructure: Media Censorship

US Says Ukraine at Pivotal Moment; NATO to Focus on Undersea Infrastructure: Media Censorship

In an ironic twist, NATO has announced that it will set up a new coordinating body to address threats to undersea infrastructure. 15.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-15T04:06+0000

2023-02-15T04:06+0000

2023-02-15T09:32+0000

the critical hour

radio

nord stream

japan

taiwan

cuba

uhuru kenyatta

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107442084_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f29d459821a487787cad0de1269ddada.png

US Says Ukraine at Pivotal Moment; NATO to Focus on Undersea Infrastructure: Media Censorship In an ironic twist, NATO has announced that it will set up a new coordinating body to address threats to undersea infrastructure.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. An Austrian diplomat describes the Ukraine conflict as Europe being kicked out of paradise. Also, NATO is running out of ammunition for Ukraine.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The president of Mexico has vowed to lead the worldwide push to end the US sanctions against Cuba. Also, members of Congress plan a trip to Taiwan, and the US warns that Ukraine is at a pivotal moment in the war.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. In a turn of irony, NATO has announced that it will form a new body to protect undersea infrastructure. Also, Germany's quisling government also pushes Finland and Sweden to enter NATO quickly.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. A US air force commander argues that a Chinese attack on Taiwan is not imminent. Also, President Xi met with Iranian president Raisi and vowed to advance the strategic relationship between the two nations.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. More than 33 thousand people died in the tragic earthquake. Also, Israel continues to kill Palestinians, and 100 thousand Israelis protest against judicial reforms.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Cuba and FBI corruption. The FBI is attacking the Uhuru movement. Also, Mexico is pushing to derail US sanctions against Cuba.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the media. Matt Taibbi has helped to reveal that Russia Gate was a disinformation operation perpetrated by the US government. Also, media objectivity is a thing of the past in the US.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel. The new Israeli regime is pushing for complete ethnic cleansing of occupied Palestine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

japan

cuba

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, nord stream, japan, taiwan, cuba, uhuru kenyatta, mexico, аудио