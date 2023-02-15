International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/turkish-govt-refutes-social-media-reports-about-strange-light-trail-before-earthquakes-1107452768.html
Turkish Gov't Refutes Social Media Reports About Strange Light Trail Before Earthquakes
Turkish Gov't Refutes Social Media Reports About Strange Light Trail Before Earthquakes
The Turkish Directorate of Communications said on Wednesday that social media reports showing a strange light trail in the sky shortly before devastating earthquakes were not filmed in Turkiye
2023-02-15T07:09+0000
2023-02-15T07:09+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
earthquake
turkiye
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107030744_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9636a35420776d8fd56ca0bf2c5c043.jpg
According to the Directorate's Disinformation Bulletin, several videos were published on social media showing a bright glow in the sky. The statement also refuted the China Times report that Turkish rescuers allegedly removed Taiwanese rescuers from an operation to save a man from the rubble in the Adiyaman province. The Taiwanese team completed their work successfully and experienced no problems, the statement noted, citing a message from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara. On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,414 people.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/1107367488.html
turkiye
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107030744_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec29528ec8c0fa81b20cea34833c62c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
strange light trail, devastating earthquakes, turkey earthquake
strange light trail, devastating earthquakes, turkey earthquake

Turkish Gov't Refutes Social Media Reports About Strange Light Trail Before Earthquakes

07:09 GMT 15.02.2023
© Sputnik / Sertac KayarTurkish city of Diyarbakir
Turkish city of Diyarbakir - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© Sputnik / Sertac Kayar
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The Turkish Directorate of Communications said on Wednesday that social media reports showing a strange light trail in the sky shortly before devastating earthquakes were not filmed in Turkiye.
According to the Directorate's Disinformation Bulletin, several videos were published on social media showing a bright glow in the sky.
"These videos have nothing to do with the earthquakes in Turkiye. The original video was filmed on September 21, 2022 in the Kazakh city of Balkhash, this is the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle from Baikonur," the agency said in a statement received by Sputnik.
The statement also refuted the China Times report that Turkish rescuers allegedly removed Taiwanese rescuers from an operation to save a man from the rubble in the Adiyaman province.
Спутниковые снимки с обозначениями разрушений после землетрясения в Турции - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
Multimedia
From Flooded Airport to Tectonic Fault: Satellite Images From Turkiye and Syria After Deadly Quake
13 February, 12:19 GMT
The Taiwanese team completed their work successfully and experienced no problems, the statement noted, citing a message from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara.
On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,414 people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала