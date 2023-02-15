https://sputniknews.com/20230215/turkish-govt-refutes-social-media-reports-about-strange-light-trail-before-earthquakes-1107452768.html

Turkish Gov't Refutes Social Media Reports About Strange Light Trail Before Earthquakes

Turkish Gov't Refutes Social Media Reports About Strange Light Trail Before Earthquakes

The Turkish Directorate of Communications said on Wednesday that social media reports showing a strange light trail in the sky shortly before devastating earthquakes were not filmed in Turkiye

2023-02-15T07:09+0000

2023-02-15T07:09+0000

2023-02-15T07:09+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

earthquake

turkiye

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107030744_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9636a35420776d8fd56ca0bf2c5c043.jpg

According to the Directorate's Disinformation Bulletin, several videos were published on social media showing a bright glow in the sky. The statement also refuted the China Times report that Turkish rescuers allegedly removed Taiwanese rescuers from an operation to save a man from the rubble in the Adiyaman province. The Taiwanese team completed their work successfully and experienced no problems, the statement noted, citing a message from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara. On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,414 people.

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/1107367488.html

turkiye

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strange light trail, devastating earthquakes, turkey earthquake