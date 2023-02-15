International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Ohio Train Derailment, FBI Targets Catholics, and the Rise of Domestic Terrorism
The Ohio Train Derailment, FBI Targets Catholics, and the Rise of Domestic Terrorism
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump calling for executions by firing squad, and Edward Snowden calling the UFO allegations a "distraction".
The Ohio Train Derailment, FBI Targets Catholics, and the Rise of Domestic Terrorism
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump calling for executions by firing squad, and Edward Snowden calling the UFO allegations a "distraction".
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Liberal Women Bringing Their Children to Drag Queen Shows, FBI Target Traditional Catholics, and Philadelphia Protests Ron DeSantisTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | A Vast Left Wing Conspiracy Theory, Bill Gates, and Lawfare Used by the Hunter Biden's Legal TeamIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the structure of the FBI, the FBI memo on Catholic Masses, and Philadelphia standing up to left-wing radicals. Thom talked about the mothers who bring their children to drag shows and how this ties in with the 1970s. Thom discussed Governor Ron DeSantis's visit to Philadelphia for an award and the FBI memo on traditional Catholic masses released by a whistleblower.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Project Veritas board 's mistake, Hunter Biden's legal team, and Democrat's use of lawfare. Tyler explained the letter he received from Hunter Biden's legal team and Hunter's lawyer's refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena. Tyler explained how Democrats are aligned with the mainstream media and the way they craft media narratives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Ohio Train Derailment, FBI Targets Catholics, and the Rise of Domestic Terrorism

04:06 GMT 15.02.2023
The Backstory
The Ohio Train Derailment, FBI Targets Catholics, and the Rise of Domestic Terrorism
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump calling for executions by firing squad, and Edward Snowden calling the UFO allegations a "distraction".
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Liberal Women Bringing Their Children to Drag Queen Shows, FBI Target Traditional Catholics, and Philadelphia Protests Ron DeSantis

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | A Vast Left Wing Conspiracy Theory, Bill Gates, and Lawfare Used by the Hunter Biden's Legal Team

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the structure of the FBI, the FBI memo on Catholic Masses, and Philadelphia standing up to left-wing radicals. Thom talked about the mothers who bring their children to drag shows and how this ties in with the 1970s. Thom discussed Governor Ron DeSantis's visit to Philadelphia for an award and the FBI memo on traditional Catholic masses released by a whistleblower.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Project Veritas board 's mistake, Hunter Biden's legal team, and Democrat's use of lawfare. Tyler explained the letter he received from Hunter Biden's legal team and Hunter's lawyer's refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena. Tyler explained how Democrats are aligned with the mainstream media and the way they craft media narratives.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
