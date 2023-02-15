International
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses State Duma
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses State Duma
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the governmental hour of the plenary session of the State Duma
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the governmental hour of the State Duma's plenary session.Russia's top diplomat is expected to discuss with lawmakers the main aims of the country's foreign policy and the present international situation.After the speech, Lavrov is expected to answer questions from parliamentarians about the most pressing issues on the international agenda. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses State Duma

