https://sputniknews.com/20230215/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-addresses-state-duma-1107452669.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses State Duma

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Addresses State Duma

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the governmental hour of the plenary session of the State Duma

2023-02-15T09:24+0000

2023-02-15T09:24+0000

2023-02-15T09:27+0000

russia

russian state duma

sergey lavrov

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092525810_0:0:2265:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_42549140911429afd07789a825f480bd.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the governmental hour of the State Duma's plenary session.Russia's top diplomat is expected to discuss with lawmakers the main aims of the country's foreign policy and the present international situation.After the speech, Lavrov is expected to answer questions from parliamentarians about the most pressing issues on the international agenda. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov speaks at 'Government Hour' in State Duma Lavrov speaks at 'Government Hour' in State Duma 2023-02-15T09:24+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, state duma