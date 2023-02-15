https://sputniknews.com/20230215/revolutionary-love-struggle-and-abolition-1107438788.html

Revolutionary Love, Struggle and Abolition

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman feature commentary from Marshall Eddie Conway, former Black Panther, political prisoner, and Executive Producer of The Real News Network, on the enduring legacy of Fred Hampton, his focus on building multi-racial coalitions to engage in revolutionary proletarian struggle, and why studying Hampton's work is an important part of carrying on the tradition of Black August—both beyond the month and throughout the struggle for the liberation of all oppressed people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Kawsachun News to discuss the deportation of 222 prisoners from Nicaragua to the US, why these prisoners are regarded as traitors by some in Nicaragua, what the US acceptance of these prisoners says about the US relationship with Nicaragua, and how this represents the relationship of Latin America and the US in a global political order trending toward multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a potential congressional struggle over the use of data collected under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to surveil people in the US in violation of the section, why a movement needs to push for an end to section 702 surveillance regardless of its legality, the NSA’s push to hire people laid off from tech companies in the most recent round of layoffs, and how an arrest of a dual Iranian/US national showcases the intersection between sanctions, imperialism, and technology.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Joy James, Professor, author, organizer, parent, and partner to discuss what the pursuit of revolutionary love looks like in movement spaces, how activism and organizing for liberation symbolizes devotion to each other and to working and oppressed people, and the role that Historically Black Universities and Colleges can play in advancing the interests of capitalists and imperialists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

