International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to International Media in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/lufthansa-says-flights-delayed-around-world-due-to-malfunction-in-booking-system-1107463057.html
Lufthansa Says Flights Delayed Around World Due to Malfunction in Booking System
Lufthansa Says Flights Delayed Around World Due to Malfunction in Booking System
The booking system of Lufthansa is experiencing failures, which is why flights around the world are delayed
2023-02-15T12:33+0000
2023-02-15T12:33+0000
world
lufthansa
flights
delay
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/62/1079226229_0:118:2242:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc656ccdb8d72aff840fa5afec041bc.jpg
"Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers," Lufthansa said on Twitter. Later in the day, Lufthansa spokesperson told German newspaper Handelsblatt that the malfunction had appeared after a critical cable had been damaged during construction work at Deutsche Telekom's network in Frankfurt Airport, which serves as the airline's main hub in Germany. Apart from Frankfurt, the airline's system was also shut down in Munich and other airports around the globe. Lufthansa's network airlines Eurowings, Austrian, Brussels and Swiss faced difficulties in their work as well.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/62/1079226229_125:0:2118:1495_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d07b5816aa71ee15f5e7fa0576e82c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lufthansa is experiencing failures, flights around the world are delayed
lufthansa is experiencing failures, flights around the world are delayed

Lufthansa Says Flights Delayed Around World Due to Malfunction in Booking System

12:33 GMT 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderGerman Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, March 26, 2020
German Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, March 26, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The booking system of Lufthansa is experiencing failures, which is why flights around the world are delayed, the airline said on Wednesday.
"Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers," Lufthansa said on Twitter.
Later in the day, Lufthansa spokesperson told German newspaper Handelsblatt that the malfunction had appeared after a critical cable had been damaged during construction work at Deutsche Telekom's network in Frankfurt Airport, which serves as the airline's main hub in Germany.
Apart from Frankfurt, the airline's system was also shut down in Munich and other airports around the globe. Lufthansa's network airlines Eurowings, Austrian, Brussels and Swiss faced difficulties in their work as well.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала