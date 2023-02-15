https://sputniknews.com/20230215/just-confusion-on-timing-dianne-feinstein-seemed-unaware-of-her-own-retirement-in-press-gaggle-1107441756.html

'Just Confusion on Timing': Dianne Feinstein Seemed Unaware of Her Own Retirement in Press Gaggle

'Just Confusion on Timing': Dianne Feinstein Seemed Unaware of Her Own Retirement in Press Gaggle

The 89-year-old Senator’s office announced her coming retirement earlier in the day, but Dianne Feinstein insisted no announcement had been made.

Soon-to-be retired US Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) appeared out of sorts about her own retirement on Tuesday after she misspoke on her office's recent announcement that the lawmaker would not be seeking reelection in 2024.Not long after the retirement announcement was issued, Feinstein was corrected by a staffer after she told a group of reporters that she had not made a decision on whether she planned to hang up her congressional duties. According to reporters who were in the room, Feinstein was asked if she had a message for her fellow senators about her looming retirement, to which Feinstein reportedly responded by asking the reporter what he was talking about. The journalist clarified he meant her decision to retire at the end of her term. “I haven’t made that decision. I haven’t released anything,” the 89-year-old senator reportedly said before a staffer quickly corrected her saying, “we put out the statement.”Another reporter clarified, saying it sounded like Feinstein said “I should have known they put it out,” rather than “I didn’t know they put it out.”Audio of another interaction, posted by Raw Story’s Sarah Burris, appears to show Feinstein telling a reporter she was not announcing her retirement. “Oh no, I’m not announcing anything,” the voice, allegedly Feinstein, said. “I will one day, not too far away.”Previously, Feinstein said an announcement on her plans would be coming in the spring. Pressure has been mounting on Feinstein to announce her plans for the 2024 election because the primary for the seat has already begun in California. Two California Representatives: Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, have already announced their candidacy, while Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna have both been rumored to be interested in the spot.There is increased urgency because, in the solidly blue state of California, the primary election essentially decides the election. The last Republican senator to be elected in California was Pete Wilson in 1988. The Democratic primaries will take place a little more than a year from now, on March 5, 2024.Feinstein’s mental acuity has been questioned by those in Congress, including three Senate Democrats who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity. Last year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declined to say if he felt Feinstein fit to serve. “I’ve had a good number of conversations with Senator Feinstein,” he opted to say instead, “but I’m keeping them to myself.”When asked for comment by Fox News Digital, Feinstein’s office brushed off the incident, saying it came down to a timing issue.

