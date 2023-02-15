International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/bolsonaro-planning-to-return-to-brazil-in-march-to-lead-opposition-against-lula-1107442467.html
Bolsonaro Planning to Return to Brazil in March to Lead Opposition Against Lula
Bolsonaro Planning to Return to Brazil in March to Lead Opposition Against Lula
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he was planning to return to Brazil in March to lead political opposition against... 15.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-15T01:34+0000
2023-02-15T01:34+0000
americas
jair bolsonaro
brazil
lula da silva
political opposition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101424852_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b9063908f21978451472a06b0acb1c6.jpg
"The right-wing movement is not dead and will live on... Losing is part of the electoral process... I’m not saying there was fraud, but the process was biased," Bolsonaro said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding he would work with supporters in Congress and local governments to promote what he called pro-business policies, fight abortion, gun control, and other policies that contradict family values. Bolsonaro said he is innocent of any wrongdoing and welcomed an investigation into attacks on government buildings in Brazil in January. "Coup? What coup? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bombs?" he said. Bolsonaro also said he still did not make a decision whether to run for the presidency again, saying the job was "much harder" than he imagined and acknowledging that legal actions against him could follow. Lula won the Brazilian presidency in October, beating Bolsonaro, whom Lula has compared to former US President Donald Trump. In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings in Brazil as part of demonstrations against the election outcome. The situation has been compared to Trump supporters delaying election certification results by storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Bolsonaro has since lived in the US and applied for a visa to stay in the country amid lawsuits in Brazil. In his first speech in the US since leaving office, Bolsonaro said he would "not give up" on Brazil and will take the moment to "recharge." Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have denied there was any evidence that he committed a crime related to riots, the reports said.
https://sputniknews.com/20230210/biden-ahead-of-meeting-with-brazils-lula-both-of-our-democracies-have-been-tested-1107331943.html
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101424852_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5eba22c0e60ba6cd54b086b0f20ddd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jair bolsonaro, luiz inacio lula da silva, brazil, opposition,
jair bolsonaro, luiz inacio lula da silva, brazil, opposition,

Bolsonaro Planning to Return to Brazil in March to Lead Opposition Against Lula

01:34 GMT 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresFILE - Towels with images of Brazilian presidential candidates, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are for sale by a street vendor, hanging from a makeshift clothesline in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Despite the smoke clogging the air of entire Amazon cities, state elections have largely ignored environmental issues.
FILE - Towels with images of Brazilian presidential candidates, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are for sale by a street vendor, hanging from a makeshift clothesline in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Despite the smoke clogging the air of entire Amazon cities, state elections have largely ignored environmental issues. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he was planning to return to Brazil in March to lead political opposition against incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and defend himself against accusations of inciting January's attacks on the government buildings by protesters.
"The right-wing movement is not dead and will live on... Losing is part of the electoral process... I’m not saying there was fraud, but the process was biased," Bolsonaro said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding he would work with supporters in Congress and local governments to promote what he called pro-business policies, fight abortion, gun control, and other policies that contradict family values.
Bolsonaro said he is innocent of any wrongdoing and welcomed an investigation into attacks on government buildings in Brazil in January.

"I wasn’t even there, and they want to pin it on me!" the former president told the media, adding he condemned the attacks at the time and said it was wrong to think of the attacks as an attempt to overthrow Lula's government.

"Coup? What coup? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bombs?" he said.
Bolsonaro also said he still did not make a decision whether to run for the presidency again, saying the job was "much harder" than he imagined and acknowledging that legal actions against him could follow.
"A prison order can come from nowhere," the ex-president said.
Lula won the Brazilian presidency in October, beating Bolsonaro, whom Lula has compared to former US President Donald Trump.
In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings in Brazil as part of demonstrations against the election outcome. The situation has been compared to Trump supporters delaying election certification results by storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A man who identified himself as a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting police officers at the Capitol during last year's riot. Nicholas Languerand called himself a patriot, but the judge who sentenced him said the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, don't deserve that description. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
Americas
Biden Ahead of Meeting With Brazil’s Lula: Both of Our Democracies Have Been ‘Tested’
10 February, 22:18 GMT
Bolsonaro has since lived in the US and applied for a visa to stay in the country amid lawsuits in Brazil. In his first speech in the US since leaving office, Bolsonaro said he would "not give up" on Brazil and will take the moment to "recharge."
Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have denied there was any evidence that he committed a crime related to riots, the reports said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала