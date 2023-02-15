https://sputniknews.com/20230215/alexander-ovechkins-father-passes-away-aged-71-1107469679.html
Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71
Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71
Mikhail Ovechkin, the father of Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, has died at the age of 71, the captain of NHL club Washington Capitals said on Wednesday.
2023-02-15T15:31+0000
2023-02-15T15:31+0000
2023-02-15T15:31+0000
world
alexander ovechkin
private
family
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107469522_0:55:1578:943_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a38350d3a014932d32b3bec071bb62.jpg
"Today my father passed away ... I thank everyone for the support but please be understanding and do not disturb my family in this difficult time for us! Thank you," Ovechkin said. Earlier this week, Ovechkin traveled to Moscow due to his father's health deterioration.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107469522_125:0:1454:997_1920x0_80_0_0_64d67eb89524eaaff3e058ae247801f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
alexander ovechkin, alexander ovechkin father died
alexander ovechkin, alexander ovechkin father died
Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mikhail Ovechkin, the father of Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, has died at the age of 71, the captain of NHL club Washington Capitals said on Wednesday.
"Today my father passed away ... I thank everyone for the support but please be understanding and do not disturb my family in this difficult time for us! Thank you," Ovechkin said.
Earlier this week, Ovechkin traveled to Moscow due to his father's health deterioration.