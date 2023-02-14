https://sputniknews.com/20230214/why-an-anti-war-movement-must-be-a-principled-peoples-movement-1107387797.html

Why an Anti-War Movement Must Be a Principled People's Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the formation of a transition council in Haiti by the government of Ariel Henry with the promise of having elections this year, why the council’s membership exposes the interests of imperial actors in Haiti, and how the US media is manufacturing consent for intervention in Haiti by focusing on gang violence and omitting important context about that violence.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports to discuss controversy over the World Surf League’s policy on allowing transgender women to compete against cisgender women and surfer Bethany Hamilton’s denouncement of that rule.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City and Matthew Kennedy, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Somerville, Massachusetts to discuss the struggle for justice for Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi immigrant who was killed by police while he was appearing to have a mental health crisis, how this case compares with other recent cases of police terror like that of Tyre Nichols Jr., and why Cambridge’s facade of progressivism fails to hide the inherent nature of policing in this system.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the derailment of a train carrying dangerous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio and the unanswered questions about the impact of those chemicals on the environment and people who live in the area, the continuing saga over alleged spy balloons sent by China and how it fits into the US war drive against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

